Businesspeople thanked for stepping up in ‘challenging times’

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 12 November 2020

Abbeygate Street is Bury St Edmunds' main thoroughfare Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Abbeygate Street is Bury St Edmunds' main thoroughfare Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Archant

Four new directors will represent a range of town centre businesses on the board of a Bury St Edmunds business group.

The directors, who give their time voluntarily to serve on the board, advise on the strategic direction of the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Ourburystedmunds.

The new directors are: Thomas Crittenden, manager of the town’s Adnams store, Chloe Hailstone who works in the family-run Mick’s Cycles in St John’s Street, Graeme Hawken, manager of Marks and Spencer, and Ben Parkington, manager at Hair – His & Hers.

BID chairman William Bryant said: “This year has been unprecedented for everyone, especially when trying to run a business and the fact that our directors are happy to give up their time to contribute to the BID in this way is appreciated.

“Our board members represent different areas of the town centre and a wide range of businesses, giving us views from independent stores, larger brands, restaurants, wellbeing and professional services.

“I’d also like to thank the businesspeople who have stepped down this year after giving valuable input to the running of the BID, particularly in these challenging times.”

Ms Hailstone, said: “Our family run business celebrated its 50th anniversary this year so I want to bring to the board the same values that my grandfather founded the business on, that remain true today.

“I also hope to represent the views of all businesses in St John’s Street, whether large or small, as it is such an important shopping area of Bury St Edmunds.”

A list of the directors and how to contact BID staff can be found in the BID members’ section of the Ourburystedmunds website.

