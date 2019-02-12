Highlighting excellence in building and conservation

The Guildhall 1 Archant

The Guildhall project in Bury St Edmunds is among four Suffolk projects shortlisted for awards, as RICS announces its 2019 awards shortlist for the East of England.

Twenty-three of the region’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects have captured the hearts of RICS judges and will compete in seven categories at this year’s awards ceremony in May.

The seven categories for 2019 are Building Conservation, Commercial, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

The Guildhall Project is shortlisted in the Building Conservation category, along with Goldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury.

The Guildhall is also in the running in the Tourism & Leisure section, where it is joined by The Listening Station, Southwold.

Marton House, Woodbridge Marton House, Woodbridge

The Listening Station is also in the Design through Innovation category.

There is also a project in Woodbridge, Marton House, which is shortlisted in the residential section.

Three projects in Essex are also shortlisted; conversion of Nissen Huts, The Meadows, and Hyde Hall, Rettendon,

The awards highlight the great talent involved for shaping the East of England’s built environment for now and the future.

Goldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury Goldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury

Regionally this year’s shortlisted projects include Radio House in Cambridge, Ely Southern Bypass, Essendonbury Farm in Hertfordshire and the Extension & Redevelopment of Grade II Listed Wells Maltings in Norfolk.

Chair of the RICS Awards 2019 East of England’s judging panel, Jonathan Nelson partner at Richard Utting Associates said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities. The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

All regional winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The RICS Awards 2019, East of England take place on Wednesday May 15 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.