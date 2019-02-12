Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Highlighting excellence in building and conservation

PUBLISHED: 12:48 14 February 2019

The Guildhall 1

The Guildhall 1

Archant

The Guildhall project in Bury St Edmunds is among four Suffolk projects shortlisted for awards, as RICS announces its 2019 awards shortlist for the East of England.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Twenty-three of the region’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects have captured the hearts of RICS judges and will compete in seven categories at this year’s awards ceremony in May.

The seven categories for 2019 are Building Conservation, Commercial, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

The Guildhall Project is shortlisted in the Building Conservation category, along with Goldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury.

The Guildhall is also in the running in the Tourism & Leisure section, where it is joined by The Listening Station, Southwold.

Marton House, WoodbridgeMarton House, Woodbridge

The Listening Station is also in the Design through Innovation category.

There is also a project in Woodbridge, Marton House, which is shortlisted in the residential section.

Three projects in Essex are also shortlisted; conversion of Nissen Huts, The Meadows, and Hyde Hall, Rettendon,

The awards highlight the great talent involved for shaping the East of England’s built environment for now and the future.

Goldsmith’s Mansion, SudburyGoldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury

Regionally this year’s shortlisted projects include Radio House in Cambridge, Ely Southern Bypass, Essendonbury Farm in Hertfordshire and the Extension & Redevelopment of Grade II Listed Wells Maltings in Norfolk.

Chair of the RICS Awards 2019 East of England’s judging panel, Jonathan Nelson partner at Richard Utting Associates said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities. The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

All regional winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The RICS Awards 2019, East of England take place on Wednesday May 15 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

More derby day misery – this time for Tractor Girls

Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal

Fire crews free casualty from vehicle following crash in Colchester

Fire crews have attended a crash in St Andrews Avenue in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Young girls encouraged to take up in science, technology and engineering

A number of young girls will be heading to BT in Adastral Park to learn about careers in STEM. Picture: STEMETTES

Exploring the inner girl inside every woman

Rebecca Birch as Rosie, Kathryn Ritchie as Jackie and Lisa Burrows as Margaret in My Mother Said at the New Wolsey Theatre - Photo: Sheila Burnett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists