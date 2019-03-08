Ryanair launching new flights to Venice from Stansted

Canal Grande and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, Venice, Italy Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ryanair is launching new Winter flights to Venice for Winter 2019

The new service joins Ryanair’s winter schedule which has a total of 119 routes.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new London Stansted route to Venice Marco Polo commencing in October 2019, which will operate four times per week, as part of our winter 2019 schedule. British customers can now book flights to Venice Marco Polo as far out as March 2020.”

Stansted’s Mark Souter, head of aviation Development said: “It’s great news Ryanair will serve Venice Marco Polo Airport from London Stansted for winter 2019. Venice is a fantastic and exciting city, and I’m sure the quick and convenient access these flights provide will ensure the route proves to be really popular with passengers looking for even more choice when heading off on a winter break.”