Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ryanair launching new flights to Venice from Stansted

PUBLISHED: 13:32 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 05 April 2019

Canal Grande and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, Venice, Italy Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Canal Grande and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, Venice, Italy Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ryanair is launching new Winter flights to Venice for Winter 2019

The new service joins Ryanair’s winter schedule which has a total of 119 routes.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new London Stansted route to Venice Marco Polo commencing in October 2019, which will operate four times per week, as part of our winter 2019 schedule. British customers can now book flights to Venice Marco Polo as far out as March 2020.”

Stansted’s Mark Souter, head of aviation Development said: “It’s great news Ryanair will serve Venice Marco Polo Airport from London Stansted for winter 2019. Venice is a fantastic and exciting city, and I’m sure the quick and convenient access these flights provide will ensure the route proves to be really popular with passengers looking for even more choice when heading off on a winter break.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leiston head to Barwell looking to get back to winning ways

Leiston's Byron Lawrence goes in for a tackle as Harrison Bacon and Matt Blake in the background look on. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Why is drug-driving rising so fast in Essex?

The drug wipe kit used by Suffolk Constabulary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Review: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The cast of Gallery Players' The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - at the Sir John Mills Theatre until Saturday, April 6. Picture: Dave Borthwick

Judge signs new two-year Ipswich deal in major boost to Blues

Alan Judge has signed a two-year contract extension with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

AFC Sudbury v Soham match preview. Plus listen to Sudbury’s Billy Holland on the Non-League Podcast

Paul Hayes, new deal at Sudbury. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists