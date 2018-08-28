Colchester gains its fourth Greggs

Bakery chain Greggs has opened a fourth branch in Colchester.

The new store is located in Unit Five of the Stanway Retail Park in Peartree Road.

The town also has stores on High Street, Long Wyre Street and St Christopher Road.

The additional branch has indoor seating and has created 12 new jobs for the community.

Sarah Boxell, shop manager at the new store, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. “We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

During the week the shop is open from 6.30am to 6pm, on Saturday 7am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

