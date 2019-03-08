'Phenomenal' excitement as Paddy & Scott's launches new café in Essex

Paddy & Scott's has adopted a modern design for its 'fuelling station' at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Paddy & Scott’s

A Suffolk coffee brand has opened its first café in Chelmsford, inside a newly-refurbished leisure centre. Paddy & Scott's, based at Earl Soham, near Framlingham, launched the 100-cover fuelling station inside Riverside Leisure Centre, which reopened on in June following a £40m facelift.

Paddy & Scott’s first fuelling station at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Paddy & Scott’s first fuelling station at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

The new centre includes a hi-tech gym, soft play area, two swimming pools and an ice rink, as well as a Paddy & Scott's at its centre.

The new café has been given a modern look with strong colour scheme, warm and cool shades, comfortable furnishings and a brick wall backdrop.

Martin Westhorp at Paddy & Scott's said the fuelling station had been designed so visitors can refresh and relax after a swim, workout or skate, and enjoy beautiful views of the river.

"We mixed together the furnishings, with chairs as well as large armchairs, so it's a really welcoming and comfortable space to drink or dine in," he said.

"This project has been a long time in the making and we are delighted to be involved in a centre which has been at the very heart of this city for so many years.

"The excitement from the public for its opening was phenomenal and we're very excited to introduce people in Chelmsford to our fantastic coffee."

Scott Russell launched the Paddy & Scott's from the boot of his car in 2007. It operates four cafes in Suffolk and one in Dorset, as well as more than 150 branded concessions in the UK, Hong Kong, Shanghai and the Middle East. It also has its own coffee farm in Kenya.