Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'Phenomenal' excitement as Paddy & Scott's launches new café in Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 June 2019

Paddy & Scott’s has adopted a modern design for its 'fuelling station' at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

Paddy & Scott's has adopted a modern design for its 'fuelling station' at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

Paddy & Scott’s

A Suffolk coffee brand has opened its first café in Chelmsford, inside a newly-refurbished leisure centre. Paddy & Scott's, based at Earl Soham, near Framlingham, launched the 100-cover fuelling station inside Riverside Leisure Centre, which reopened on in June following a £40m facelift.

Paddy & Scott’s first fuelling station at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Paddy & Scott’s first fuelling station at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

The new centre includes a hi-tech gym, soft play area, two swimming pools and an ice rink, as well as a Paddy & Scott's at its centre.

MORE - Coffee firm reaches new heights with opening of Clip 'n Climb Centre café in Ipswich

The new café has been given a modern look with strong colour scheme, warm and cool shades, comfortable furnishings and a brick wall backdrop.

Martin Westhorp at Paddy & Scott's said the fuelling station had been designed so visitors can refresh and relax after a swim, workout or skate, and enjoy beautiful views of the river.

You may also want to watch:

"We mixed together the furnishings, with chairs as well as large armchairs, so it's a really welcoming and comfortable space to drink or dine in," he said.

"This project has been a long time in the making and we are delighted to be involved in a centre which has been at the very heart of this city for so many years.

"The excitement from the public for its opening was phenomenal and we're very excited to introduce people in Chelmsford to our fantastic coffee."

Scott Russell launched the Paddy & Scott's from the boot of his car in 2007. It operates four cafes in Suffolk and one in Dorset, as well as more than 150 branded concessions in the UK, Hong Kong, Shanghai and the Middle East. It also has its own coffee farm in Kenya.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’: Bungalow explosion after lightning strike during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’: Bungalow explosion after lightning strike during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s utter carnage’: Bungalow explosion after lightning strike during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

‘Phenomenal’ excitement as Paddy & Scott’s launches new café in Essex

Paddy & Scott’s has adopted a modern design for its 'fuelling station' at Chelmsford, Essex, which is based in the refurbished Riverside Leisure Centre Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

The 33 teams Ipswich Town can face in Carabao Cup first round

The Carabao Cup draw will be made on Thursday night. Picture: CARABAO

Lonely? Don’t suffer in silence because one of these organisations can help

FareShare distribute food to groups helping to tackle loneliness Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bootleg perfume sellers peddling scents in town centre

Shoppers were approached in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists