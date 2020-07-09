E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

The Hotel Inspector’s new Italian restaurant opening in July

PUBLISHED: 16:03 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 09 July 2020

Watson and Walpole is taking the place of the closed Lemon Tree Bistro in Framlingham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Watson and Walpole is taking the place of the closed Lemon Tree Bistro in Framlingham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The new Italian restaurant in Framlingham fronted by TV presenter Ruth Watson will finally welcome its first diners later this month after the coronavirus outbreak delayed its opening.

Watson and Walpole, which is replacing the closed Lemon Tree Bistro in Church Street, is set to open its doors on Thursday, July 23.

The restaurant had been due to open in April, but the growing threat of Covid-19 prompted lockdown restrictions and all non-essential businesses to close.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Watson is best known for being the original presenter of the Channel 5 series The Hotel Inspector, a role she held for four seasons of the show from 2005 to 2008.

She has managed other Suffolk restaurants in the past, but Watson and Walpole will be her first venture in the county since selling the Crown and Castle in Orford in 2018.

The new restaurant is expected to employ at least seven full-time staff.

MORE: New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Can you help? Dog stolen from Suffolk farm

Penny the cocker spaniel was stolen from a garden in Holywell Row, near Bury St Edmunds, on July 6 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘They’re killing the town’: Councillor quits over parking policy

I was elected to support the people of Beccles, and the actions of the town council over the past weeks do not do this, Norman Brooks said. Photo: Archant

Here is what you can expect as the Suffolk Punch reopens with a new landlady at the helm

New landlady Diane Round at the Suffolk Punch. Picture: PAUL GEATER

How these recycled shipping containers are providing activity spaces for young people

Supporters and donors next to the leisure pods in Ipswich L-R Charmian Berry, Cllr Patrick Gillard, Alex Bryant, Eric Reynolds (Donor), Cllr Caroline Page, Cordelia Richman, Carl Stickley, Rockey Singh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN