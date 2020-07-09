The Hotel Inspector’s new Italian restaurant opening in July

Watson and Walpole is taking the place of the closed Lemon Tree Bistro in Framlingham Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The new Italian restaurant in Framlingham fronted by TV presenter Ruth Watson will finally welcome its first diners later this month after the coronavirus outbreak delayed its opening.

Watson and Walpole, which is replacing the closed Lemon Tree Bistro in Church Street, is set to open its doors on Thursday, July 23.

The restaurant had been due to open in April, but the growing threat of Covid-19 prompted lockdown restrictions and all non-essential businesses to close.

Mrs Watson is best known for being the original presenter of the Channel 5 series The Hotel Inspector, a role she held for four seasons of the show from 2005 to 2008.

She has managed other Suffolk restaurants in the past, but Watson and Walpole will be her first venture in the county since selling the Crown and Castle in Orford in 2018.

The new restaurant is expected to employ at least seven full-time staff.

