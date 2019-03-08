Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Has Upper Orwell Street been forgotten by the town?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 14 June 2019

Gianni Falcucci (right) with barber Kelvin Watt, says he is happier after leaving Upper Orwell Street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Gianni Falcucci (right) with barber Kelvin Watt, says he is happier after leaving Upper Orwell Street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

After more than 40 years, Franco's Barbershop is quitting Ipswich's Upper Orwell Street as owner Gianni Falcucci claims it has become a forgotten victim of the economic downturn - but is there hope for the area locals call The Wash?

A view crumbling walls, derelict shops and the burnt St Michael's Church in Upper Orwell Street Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANA view crumbling walls, derelict shops and the burnt St Michael's Church in Upper Orwell Street Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

At one end, the Ipswich Regent stands tall under the bright lights, and at night the street comes alive as late-night revellers make their way to one of the many kebab shops on their way to the taxi rank.

But between the eateries there are countless empty units - with another joining them this week as Franco's shuts up shop.

"This place used to be a hive of activity," says Gianni Falcucci, owner of Franco's. Looking out onto the street, he added: "Now, I hate to say it, it is the bottom end of town.

"What has this street got?" He asks, surveying the street he once loved. "A burned church and a deserted cinema?

St Michael's Church in Upper Orwell Street was bought by Muhammad Manwar Ali, chief executive of JIMAS but was subject to an arson attack Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANSt Michael's Church in Upper Orwell Street was bought by Muhammad Manwar Ali, chief executive of JIMAS but was subject to an arson attack Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

"The Regent is just up there, people park here and go off to enjoy a night of theatre and music, but have to walk along this street first. Hardly a good start to an evening, is it?

"Think about this street as a hallway in a house. It should be bright and welcoming - instead, it is the complete opposite."

Gianni came to the shop as an enthusiastic teenager, taking over the salon aged just 19. Under his tenure, the business continued to expand and in 2015 he bought out the Robberty group.

But from next week, those wanting a haircut from one of Ipswich's oldest barbers' will have to venture to Suffolk Water Park or work at BT's Adastral Park because he is quitting the street and focusing his efforts on his newer locations.

Franco's, part of the Roberterry Group, will leave Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich after more than 40 years Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANFranco's, part of the Roberterry Group, will leave Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich after more than 40 years Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

"I just wish more was done to save this street," said Gianni. "Other parts of the town are starting to look nice, but I've lost count of the amount of times I've asked for the street to have Christmas lights.

"People used to say bad things about the Norwich Road area, but look at that now - there are loads of businesses springing up.

"It doesn't matter if it is restaurants or coffee shops."

You may also want to watch:

For years, the area had been anticipating Ipswich Borough Council's "The Mint Quarter" plans, which would have seen 50 shops and a department store introduced.

The plans have now all but disappeared, with part of the vacant Co-Op building set to become a school, and plans put forward to convert the remainder of the buildings into 33 homes.

Businesses have tried to open in the area, as Gianni pointed out.

"Look at the great businesses that came here and didn't survive, like Sweet P's and Peaky Pancakes."

The latter, a pancake shop themed around BBC hit show Peaky Blinders, lasted only seven months on the street corner before closing due to a lack of trade.

There is a whisper of hope with new businesses Jamaica Street and Quirky Kicks opening recently, while the Spread Eagle pub is a popular spot following its revival.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "We are sorry to see this barber's shop moving out of the town and want to say thank you to the team for nearly 50 years' service.

"All town centres are facing challenges and Ipswich is no different but we are doing a lot to make parking cheaper to help local businesses.

"We are also helping to facilitate a new school just around the corner.

"We are sorry to see Franco's go but we wish them well in the future."

An economic revival or a revival of the Mint Quarter plans could bring the area back to live, but for now The Wash remains washed-out.

What do you think about Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich? How do you think the area could be improved?

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Trapped person freed from car after crash

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I think in the long term things are looking up for us’ - Kenlock excited for Town future

Myles Kenlock is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Picks from the Paddocks: Gold Mount looks intriguing at York

Making Miracles ridden by Silvestre De Sousa goes to post. Photo: PA

Don’t look down! Dramatic pictures show daring workers on giant electric power line

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists