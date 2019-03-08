Suffolk holiday company launches new fly-cruise to land of Rising Sun

Mount Fuji, Tokyo Picture: FRED.OLSEN CRUISE LINES Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines

A cruise firm is embarking on an inaugural tour of the islands of Japan.

The ‘Authentic Japan’ trip, one of the highlights of Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new 2020/21 ocean programme, features three maiden calls in Japan – Beppu, Hiroshima and Nagoya.

The voyage is part of its new range of ‘Community & Way of Life’ cruise experiences, with ‘immersive’ experiences to enable guests to unearth the country’s traditions and way of life.

It includes a tour to Kamakura, the place where the Samurai originated, and a traditional tea ceremony in Kobe which involves donning a traditional Kimono.

Geishas will perform dances to Japanese music in Tokyo, and guests also get to sample classic cuisine, such as Sake rice wine and sushi.

The cruise aboard the Boudicca finishes with a visit to the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, and takes in the iconic skyline of Hong Kong. The cruise takes place in January 2021.