Suffolk cruise line monitoring coronavirus developments 'carefully'

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES © Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ipswich-based cruise line company Fred.Olsen says it is monitoring coronavirus developments 'carefully' as other companies pause cruising and ports stop accepting cruise ships.

A spokeswoman for the company said it would be reviewing operations and acting 'accordingly' as the global pandemic tightens its grip.

She said: 'There are many ports around the world who are making a decision as to whether to stay open for cruise ships.

'Some cruise companies have suspended their operations. We are monitoring these announcements carefully and will revise any affected itineraries accordingly.'

'All guests booked onto any cruises which are required to change as a result will be made aware as soon as we have alternative plans confirmed.'

Princess cruises has paused the global operations of all of its 18 cruise ships for two months. The stock price of Carnival, Princess cruises parent company, have dropped by a fifth.