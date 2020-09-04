Fred. Olsen’s new cruise liner joins rest of fleet

Suffolk-based cruise line Fred. Olsen has welcomed the first of its new ships to its fleet.

Borealis, one of two new vessels the firm has purchased, arrived at Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Scotland on Friday afternoon.

Fred. Olsen announced plans to retire two of its ships - Boudicca and Black Watch - last month.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen, hailed the arrival of Borealis as an “important milestone” for the Ipswich cruise line.

He said: “It is great to see the first of our two new ships, Borealis, alongside next to the rest of our fleet.

“We can now begin our rebranding work to add those trademark Fred. Olsen touches to the interior and exterior of the vessel, including our famous red funnels.

“This is an important milestone for us and marks the start of a new future for our company.”

