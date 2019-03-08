Free Stonham Barns show tickets for Thomas Cook staff

Entertainer Robbie James was a holiday rep for Thomas Cook in Spain. Now he is offering free tickets for jobless Thomas Cook staff to live shows at the Stonham Barns theatre in Suffolk. Picture: ROBBIE JAMES Robbie Jamex

A former Thomas Cook holiday rep is offering free tickets to former colleagues at his new theatre at Stonham Barns.

Robbie James is entertainer and theatre manager at Stonham Barns. He is offering free tickets for live shows at Stonham Barns to Thomas Cook staff who have lost their jobs. Picture: ROBBIE JAMES

Robbie James, theatre manager is offering tickets for Thomas Cook employees to help soften the blow of losing their jobs in the collapse of the holiday company.

Entertainer Robbie, 27, from Stowmarket, worked for the company near Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, and then in Portugal.

He said: "I was a destination rep - a holiday rep - then I worked on a pirate boat trip. I spent my time with them in Salou near Barcelona.

"Thomas Cook brought me out of my shell and taught me to be who I am today. When I first went, it was the first time I had been anywhere alone, especially so far on a plane. It was the best time of my life."

He also paid tribute to his former employers on his company's Facebook page (AMP Theatre at Stonham Barns).

He wrote: "Yesterday was a sad day in the travel industry for many people. This won't help you with your jobs, your careers or your lives but it may give you a little treat to weaken the blow. Well done Thomas Cook, you changed the industry forever."

He is a magician and illusionist as well as the theatre manager and is currently rehearsing for a special Halloween Spooktacular, a panto style show at the theatre.

He is offering free tickets to Thomas Cook staff to one of the shows he is working on at Stonham Barns over the coming months - either The Halloween Spooktacular or Aladdin which is the Christmas Show in the 180-seater theatre.

The Halloween show runs from October 24 to 27 and the Christmas panto Aladdin opens on December 20.

To claim tickets former Thomas Cook employees should message him via the Stonham Barns Facebook page.

The Thomas Cook travel company collapsed this week with the loss of 9,000 jobs in the UK and thousands more around the world.

Mr James added: "It's a really dreadful time for all those lovely, hardworking people who find themselves out of a job through no fault of their own. It's only a small thing but if coming to a show for free can help lift the gloom, even for a short time, then it will all have been worthwhile.

"The company did a lot for me and I want to give a little back."