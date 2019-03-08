Partly Cloudy

Co-working collaboration at Otley College campus

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 June 2019

Digby Chacksfield director of Rural Enterprise East. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGE

Digby Chacksfield director of Rural Enterprise East. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGE

Archant

Lucy Elkin of myworkhive who is leading the co-working event at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College on Friday June 28, 2019. Picture: MYWORKHIVE.COMLucy Elkin of myworkhive who is leading the co-working event at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College on Friday June 28, 2019. Picture: MYWORKHIVE.COM

A business hub in east Suffolk is offering its first networking session this week in a bid to help beat rural isolation in the business world.

It takes place at Rural Enterprise East - an enterprise hub at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College, on Friday June 28 from 10am.

The idea behind co-working is to get those who are working individually or at home to come together to creatively share their experiences, ideas and knowledge.

The organiser of this event is the director of www.myworkhive.com Lucy Elkin.

She said: "A co-working day combines working and networking at the same time. So, unlike normal networking event, you actually bring along your laptop or something you'd like to work on.

"But you're also sharing a central location with other people working from home, with the aim of inspiring each other and building connections. Of course, there's always plenty of time to socialise and network as well over lunch. It's a really flexible day - you can come along for an hour or a full day. So it's great for working parents and carers, too.

"This introductory event is free, and we're really hoping to reach as many local freelancers, entrepreneurs and home-workers as possible."

Digby Chacksfield, director of Rural Enterprise East, said: "I'm incredibly excited to be working on this project. We are passionate about working with people in rural areas and we believe that this innovative and collaborative approach has the potential to support hundreds of new and established businesses in the countryside."

