Suffolk restaurateurs launch new French takeaway brand

Maison Bleue has launched a French cuisine fast food business called LÉA Picture: MAISON BLEUE Maison Bleue

A town’s takeaway food is being taken to new heights after being given a classic cuisine makeover by a top French chef.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pascal Canevet, chef patron of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MAISON BLEUE Pascal Canevet, chef patron of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MAISON BLEUE

Chef and restaurateur Pascal Canevet decided to try his hand at fast food after the coronavirus lockdown prompted a fresh look at the business.

Now he and wife Karine – owners of the award-winning Maison Bleue restaurant in Bury St Edmunds – have launched a new takeaway brand called LÉA.

It offers French modern cuisine – including classic dishes such as smoked salmon tzatziki, ham hock terrine, beef Bourguignon, crème caramel and chocolate mousse – as part of a pick-and-mix service.

MORE – Celebrated chefs launch home delivery service for fast food delicacy

The new business – launched on Tuesday, October 6 – is open from 8am to 6pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The food is served in glass containers designed to be heated, with food eaten straight from the pot.

The glass pots can be returned to Maison Bleue, which is also offering a loyalty card.

You may also want to watch:

There are five starters, main courses and desserts on offer, including vegetarian options.

“We felt people were hungry for new flavours – simple dishes that they could serve anywhere and enjoy. Our LÉAs are perfect for anyone looking for fuss-free good food,” said Mr Canevet, who is originally from Brittany and promotes locally-grown produce.

While the business has started in Bury, the couple hope to expand and open more outlets.

“LÉA is fresh and fun fast-food à la française. We are starting small in Bury St Edmunds but have plans to open LÉA food boutiques in the near future. Watch this space.”

The couple took over the restaurant – which has been going for 21 years – in 2011 and have strived to enlarge its customer base and attract younger diners. The business is five-star rated by Trip Advisor reviewers

“As a business we are quality and service driven setting high standards with our renowned attention to detail as a known benchmark to other restaurateurs and we always aim high,” said the chef.

“Our secret to underpinning these results is a happy team, meeting hospitality training standards at one end but outperforming these through committed and friendly leadership. Consistently achieving year-on-year accolades, together with reviews on social media, verifies our outstanding levels of cuisine and service.”