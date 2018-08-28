Partly Cloudy

More than 100K of grant funding available for conservation projects in region’s AONBs

PUBLISHED: 20:10 28 January 2019

A grant administered by the AONB team helped pay for play equipment at Butley playground

Archant

Money targeted at projects that help wildlife, people and the environment

Young sailors at Neptune Sailing Club near Ipswich with buoyancy aids paid for with the help of an AONB grantYoung sailors at Neptune Sailing Club near Ipswich with buoyancy aids paid for with the help of an AONB grant

Over £100,000 of grant funding is available to support conservation projects that benefit wildlife and people in the two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in Suffolk.

Applications are being welcomed from communities, individuals and local organisations working in these locations with the money available from four pots of funding, which are administered on an annual basis by the team at the Dedham Vale and Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONBs.

Slightly different criteria apply to each grant fund, which include the Sustainable Development Fund (deadline March 26); an Amenity & Accessibility Fund (deadline March 8); the Galloper Wind Farm Fund (deadline March 8) and a Community & Conservation Fund for small grants (deadline March 26).

Projects to benefit from these grants in recent years include two swift related projects in Stutton and Aldeburgh; an Art Branches workshop to help young carers and families using the outdoors; a River of Words project in the Stour Valley with sound artist Stuart Bowditch; a school pond development scheme in Stoke By Nayland; and improvements at Southwold Common.

Information board at Rowley Woods near Stoke by Nayland erected with the aid of an AONB grantInformation board at Rowley Woods near Stoke by Nayland erected with the aid of an AONB grant

AONB funding officer Catherine Smith said the funding may help to pay for a small project or be used with match-funding to help get a larger project off the ground.

“These grants have helped a wide variety of projects in the past which are typically aimed at benefitting or enhancing the area, or raising awareness about and supporting the environment in the AONBs.”

More information can be found at the AONB websites: www.dedhamvalestourvalley.org and www.suffolkcoastandheaths.org/grants-and-funding or by contacting Catheriine on email catherine.smith@suffolk.gov.uk

