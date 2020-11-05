E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Furlough scheme extended until March in government U-turn

PUBLISHED: 13:03 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 05 November 2020

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2019. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Picture: PA WIRE

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2019. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Picture: PA WIRE

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough scheme set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is to be extended until the end of March.

In a major U-turn by the government, the chancellor said the move is needed because of the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sunak said the government’s highest priority remains “to protect jobs and livelihoods”.

You may also want to watch:

He had previously extended the furlough throughout November due to the second national lockdown in England.

The chancellor told the Commons: “We can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month, it will be extended until the end of March.

“The government will continue to help pay people’s wages up to 80% of the normal amount.

“All employers will have to pay for hours not worked is the cost of employer NICs and pension contributions.

“We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest to open into Corrie McKeague’s death – despite his body not being found

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Explained: All the new lockdown rules which start today

What new rules are in place in England from today under the second coronavirus lockdown? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Furlough scheme extended until March in government U-turn

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2019. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Picture: PA WIRE

Mike Bacon: If Town want better refs, there’s only one way to do it - get out of League One!

Stephen Ward remonstrates with the referee after he awarded a late second half penalty against Ipswich at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich MP: Why I abstained in lockdown vote

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt did not vote in the debate on the second lockdown. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV