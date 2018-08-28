Heavy Rain

Bury St Edmunds furniture store moves to a new building

PUBLISHED: 12:18 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 08 February 2019

Stock at Direct Furniture in Bury St Edmunds in 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stock at Direct Furniture in Bury St Edmunds in 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A furniture store in Bury St Edmunds will re-open tomorrow at a new location in the town.

Direct Furniture is relocating from Osier Road to the Bartons Retail Park in Barton Road.

The stores have been closed for a couple of weeks while the move takes place.

Direct Furniture posted on its Facebook page in January: “As many of you will already know, we are currently in the process of moving to a new location in Bury St Edmunds.

“We can’t wait to share our new shop with you! Until then, follow our page for updates on our re-opening.

“Our shops on Osier Road are now closed. We will be back open again in a couple of weeks at our new shop on the Bartons Retail Park, with lots of great new stock.”

The new shop will be at units 8 and 10 in the Bartons Retail Park.

