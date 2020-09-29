Baby bottles factory looks set for new future as cocoa plant

The now vacant Philips Avent factory in Glemsford Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A former baby bottling plant in Suffolk looks set to become a cocoa production plant.

Inside the Philips Avent Building in Glemsford when it was still a baby bottles making plant Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Inside the Philips Avent Building in Glemsford when it was still a baby bottles making plant Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Dutch firm Philips Avent vacated its large factory site in Glemsford, near Bury St Edmunds to move operations to the Netherlands and Indonesia this year, with the loss of around 425 jobs to the area.

It left an employment hole in the heart of the county – and an uncertain future for the site, which was being marketed by estate agents Savills.

The plant finally closed around July 2020 after 84 years of production.

But now, South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has expressed delight that Malaysian company Guan Chong Berhad Group (GCB) is set to move in.

“I am delighted to confirm that the vacant Philips Avent baby products site in Glemsford, South Suffolk, has been sold for continued job-creating industrial use to Guan Chong Berhad Group of Malaysi to support its manufacturing in the UK and global expansion strategy,” he announced on Twitter.

“I understand that the site will be used by GCB primarily for cocoa production. I recently met with senior UK management in Westminster and their plans are ambitious and a real statement of confidence in Suffolk and the UK.”

If the factory hadn’t been taken up as an employment site commercial capacity, there were fears for the very local workforce based largely in South Suffolk and north Essex, with limited scope for similar jobs in the area.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge who announced the sale of the Philips Avent site on Twitter Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge who announced the sale of the Philips Avent site on Twitter Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

New Anglia Local Enterprirse Partnership, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for International Trade were involved in trying to market it to potential employers and in supporting workers from the site.

The 18 acre Suffolk site includes more than 300,000sq ft of industrial space and 324 parking spaces.