New co-owners join health club and spa

PUBLISHED: 11:10 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 07 August 2020

Picture: THE GAINSBOROUGH HEALTH CLUB AND SPA

Picture: THE GAINSBOROUGH HEALTH CLUB AND SPA

A 15th century health and fitness club has been given a new lease of life - in the shape of two new co-owners.

The Gainsborough Health Club and Spa in Cavendish, near Sudbury, has seen husband and wife team Danielle and Stephen Alen join the ranks alongside current owners Mervyn and Jo Douglas.

Mr and Mrs Alen joined the team in January after falling in love with the building but have only just been able to share their joy after the spa was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now they have thrown open the doors to welcome back their customers with a new look and invigorated atmosphere.

Mr and Mrs Douglas said: “We are delighted to have Danielle and Steve come on board as co-owners.

“Danielle brings with her a wealth of knowledge looking after hotels, health clubs and spas for over 24 years, to really take The Gainsborough to its next level.”

Housed in restored timber-framed barns and surrounded by rolling countryside, The Gainsborough Health Club and Spa offers the very latest cardiovascular equipment as well as an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms and a cafe.

Mr and Mrs Alen said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to reopen our doors post-lockdown.

“The club is looking refreshed and we are ready to welcome back our members, to motivate and inspire them to get back on track with taking care of their wellbeing.

“Our therapists are also waiting in the wings to perform some relaxing treatments to our day spa guests.”

