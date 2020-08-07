New co-owners join health club and spa

Picture: THE GAINSBOROUGH HEALTH CLUB AND SPA Archant

A 15th century health and fitness club has been given a new lease of life - in the shape of two new co-owners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gainsborough Health Club and Spa in Cavendish, near Sudbury, has seen husband and wife team Danielle and Stephen Alen join the ranks alongside current owners Mervyn and Jo Douglas.

Mr and Mrs Alen joined the team in January after falling in love with the building but have only just been able to share their joy after the spa was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now they have thrown open the doors to welcome back their customers with a new look and invigorated atmosphere.

MORE: Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

You may also want to watch:

Mr and Mrs Douglas said: “We are delighted to have Danielle and Steve come on board as co-owners.

“Danielle brings with her a wealth of knowledge looking after hotels, health clubs and spas for over 24 years, to really take The Gainsborough to its next level.”

Housed in restored timber-framed barns and surrounded by rolling countryside, The Gainsborough Health Club and Spa offers the very latest cardiovascular equipment as well as an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms and a cafe.

MORE: Beauticians delighted as they are given green light for facial treatments

Mr and Mrs Alen said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to reopen our doors post-lockdown.

“The club is looking refreshed and we are ready to welcome back our members, to motivate and inspire them to get back on track with taking care of their wellbeing.

“Our therapists are also waiting in the wings to perform some relaxing treatments to our day spa guests.”