Coach boss’s pride as engineering team scoops golden spanner

From left, Joe Calver, James Stringer, Gary Walkden, Alastair Coxon, Jamie Mayhew and Glyn Finbow Picture: GALLOWAY COACH TRAVEL Galloway Coach Travel

A coach operator has struck gold again for its fleet maintenance standards.

Galloway Coach Travel, based at Mendlesham, near Stowmarket, scooped National Express’s top award for engineering standards for the second year running.

Engineering staff at Galloway, headed by workshop manager Gary Walkden, were presented with a real gold spanner by the company’s head of contracts, Alastair Coxon, in recognition of their achievements.

Mr Coxon said: “There are only 26 engineering teams across the National Express network who hold the gold standard so this is not an easy award to win. The team at Galloway should be incredibly proud of their hard work over the past year. I’m delighted I could deliver the spanner in person.”

Galloway has managed National Express routes for more than 25 years and currently runs two routes on its behalf – the 481 between Ipswich and London and the 250 between Ipswich and Stansted and Heathrow airports.

Galloway director Bill Hiron said: “I’m very proud of the team here, the Golden Spanner award reflects their excellent performance during the National Express engineering audit and highlights how important we view the safety of all our passengers.

“Gary Walkden, our engineering manager, leads a fantastic team of specialists and awards such as this are a great incentive for both our new apprentices and long serving team members alike.”

