What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL Archant

The Public consultation for plans to build a huge multi-million pound business park development off the A14 in Stowmarket has closed, but what is next for the Gateway 14 development?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gateway 14 development site at Cedars Park in Stowmarket Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The Gateway 14 development site at Cedars Park in Stowmarket Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Members of the public were given the opportunity to comment on two different master plans for the project which will see 2.3 million square feet of business, logistics and commercial buildings and offices built on land off junction 50 off the busy road.

MORE: Time-ticking for public to have their say on Gateway 14 development in Stowmarket

Following the conclusion of the consultation process developers will consider the results before then submitting an outline planning application to Mid Suffolk District Council at the end of this year, or early 2021.

Nic Rumsey Managing director of Jaynic Development which has the management agreement for the project said: “We have had a lot of responses and we are considering them at the moment.

“We are going to see what, if anything we can do to take on people’s comments if they are viable.

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

“We will mull those over, we will then come up with a revised master plan.

You may also want to watch:

“How much it will change, I don’t know, but it will then be fixed on a more formal basis in a hybrid planning application which we are still hoping to submit by the end of the year or early next year.

“Assuming we get planning within a sensible period of time we would look to initiate and build the infrastructure such as the perimeter, landscaping and roads such that someone could drive on the site and imagine what a building would look like in a certain part of the development.”

MORE: ‘Green’ funding for A14 business park plans

On a website dedicated to the project, it is said that if plans are accepted then it could take between 10 and 15 years to be completed.

Although, if the planning process goes smoothly the first occupants could be on the site by 2022.

It is estimated that approximately 3,000 direct jobs and a further 1,500 ‘indirect’ jobs could be created, as well as more than 150 construction jobs over the course of the development period.

Despite plans not being finalised, it is said that the site could accommodate logistic buildings providing up to one million square feet in total, as well as offices and research campus style buildings.

There will also be a range of supporting businesses such as a petrol filling station, hotels, a pub and retail uses.