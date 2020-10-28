Time ticking for public to comment on multi-million pound business park development

The public have until Saturday, October 31 to have their say on the plans for the Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL Archant

The clock is ticking for people to comment on proposed plans for a multi-million pound business park to be built off the A14, near Stowmarket.

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

The huge project, known as Gateway 14, is planned to be built off junction 50 of the busy road.

It is hoped that a formal planning application will be submitted by the end of the year following the conclusion of the public consultation, which is due to close on Saturday, October 31.

A dedicated website has been set up for the project where residents and businesses around Stowmarket can get information on the development and give their feedback on the draft plans, which would see 2.3 million square feet of business, logistics and commercial buildings and offices built on the plot.

There are also plans for some complementary uses such as a petrol filling station, hotel, public house and retail units in the north west of the site.

The Gateway 14 development site at Cedars Park in Stowmarket Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The Gateway 14 development site at Cedars Park in Stowmarket Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Residents can access two draft master plans and a selection of FAQs about the site.

Leaflets have been distributed to local households during the consultation which started at the beginning of September.

A spokeswoman for Gateway 14, said: “We are very pleased with the response to the public consultation.

“There has been lots of feedback which we will be pulling together as part of a statement for community consultation which will be submitted as part of the planning application towards the end of the year.

“We can’t comment on any of the feedback itself but the numbers are looking good and there have been a wide range of opinions. We are delighted we have received such a response especially during the testing times.”

Developers did say that the public consultation process has been difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. Public consultation exhibitions to showcase the plans to residents are one of a number of events that have not been able to go ahead.

But representatives for the Gateway 14 project said that there is still time for the public to have their say.

The spokeswoman added: “If people haven’t had their say thus far, if they could send something in before the 31st so we can consider it then that would be fantastic.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has got them in so far.”

Those wanting to give feedback should visit this website or email here