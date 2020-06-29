Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL Sealand Aerial Photography Limited

Mid Suffolk District Council has pledged £40,000 towards exploring eco-friendly options for the development of a planned new 156-acre business park off the A14.

The council and the Greater South East Energy Hub have committed the funding to explore low and zero carbon initiatives for Gateway 14, which is set to be built off junction 50 of the A14 near Stowmarket.

Gateway 14 Ltd, which is fronting the project, has said it will use the cash to hire a specialist to investigate low-carbon opportunities for the site.

A planning application for Gateway 14, which will be built over 156 acres, is expected to be submitted later this year.

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Gateway 14 is a very significant development for Mid Suffolk District Council and is part of our wider vision for Stowmarket to create a high-quality, mixed-use business park that will provide employment opportunities and strengthen the economy.”

Sir Christopher Haworth, chairman of Gateway 14 Ltd, added: “We are at a very exciting stage in the development of Gateway 14.

“The site will not only meet the demand for warehousing and logistics and provide modern workspace for smaller businesses, but also offers the opportunity to promote sustainability across the site.”

