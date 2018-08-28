Lettings agency welcomes mayor to new home

GD Estates, new office in The Traverse, Bury St Edmunds (L-R) Mandy Finlayson, Klair Bauly, The Mayor Cllr Margaret Marks, Tracey Nunn, Mike Kirkham (Our Bury St Edmunds), Louise Howe, Sophie Gidney. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS Archant

The team behind a busy Bury St Edmunds letting agency, who are more used to helping their clients move to a new home, are celebrating a move of their own.

GD Estates invited mayor Margaret Marks to officially open their new office in The Traverse after moving from Guildhall Street.

The company, which was established 11 years ago, has taken on bigger premises to cope with its own growth. It has moved from a single, open plan office to the three-storey building, previously occupied by Dapper Fox menswear.

Lettings director Tracey Nunn said: “My brother, who is the managing director, and I started this business in our own home so to move into this building, with a team of five other staff and in the heart of the town centre, is a wonderful achievement. We were delighted to welcome the Mayor on our first full day of opening and to have her cut the ribbon.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming many of our existing clients to the office as well as meeting new ones.”

The move to larger premises means the company now becomes a fully-fledged member of the Business Improvement District (BID) Our Bury St Edmunds. It had previously been a voluntary member.

Chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, said: “It is great to see one of our independent businesses expanding like this and it is good news too for The Traverse to have an empty premises filled after another independent, Dapper Fox, moved to a new and bigger shop. I wish the team at GD Estates every success.”