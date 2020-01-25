Giant Creme Egg tins - are you egg-cited or shell-shocked?

New giant tins of Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs look set to be the big Easter craze this year - but some customers have slammed them for including too much packaging.

The large Cadbury Creme Egg and Mini Egg gifting tins have been launched well ahead of Easter 2020. Initially, they were available only via the Cadbury website, but now they are starting to appear in shops as well.

Cadbury says the huge tubs are "perfect for Easter baking and make a great gift". The Mini Egg Tin contains 10 egg bags, while the Cadbury Creme Egg Tin contains eight Creme Eggs and one Mini Creme Egg bag.

The tins both have a recommended price of £6, with the Creme Egg tin containing 319g of eggs and the Mini Egg tin containing 409g. Both also include interactive graphics to give recipients access to recipes online.

There is currently a display of the tins at the Cadbury outlet at Braintree Village, and they should soon be arriving in more retail stores in Suffolk and north Essex.

However, the egg tins have already been causing controversy nationally, with some customers complaining about the fact that the Mini Eggs are in bags, meaning there is a lot of packaging.

One Facebook commenter said: "You're losing money by buying the tins. Better off just buying the small bags and small boxes of eggs."

Another added: "Brilliant of Cadbury's to introduce some more unnecessary packaging into our lives."

But other customers have welcomed the tubs and have been tagging friends and relations, with some asking for the tins instead of traditional Easter eggs.