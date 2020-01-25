E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giant Creme Egg tins - are you egg-cited or shell-shocked?

PUBLISHED: 18:58 25 January 2020

Tins of creme eggs and mini eggs at the Cadbury outlet at Braintree village Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Tins of creme eggs and mini eggs at the Cadbury outlet at Braintree village Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Archant

New giant tins of Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs look set to be the big Easter craze this year - but some customers have slammed them for including too much packaging.

The large Cadbury Creme Egg and Mini Egg gifting tins have been launched well ahead of Easter 2020. Initially, they were available only via the Cadbury website, but now they are starting to appear in shops as well.

Cadbury says the huge tubs are "perfect for Easter baking and make a great gift". The Mini Egg Tin contains 10 egg bags, while the Cadbury Creme Egg Tin contains eight Creme Eggs and one Mini Creme Egg bag.

The tins both have a recommended price of £6, with the Creme Egg tin containing 319g of eggs and the Mini Egg tin containing 409g. Both also include interactive graphics to give recipients access to recipes online.

You may also want to watch:

There is currently a display of the tins at the Cadbury outlet at Braintree Village, and they should soon be arriving in more retail stores in Suffolk and north Essex.

However, the egg tins have already been causing controversy nationally, with some customers complaining about the fact that the Mini Eggs are in bags, meaning there is a lot of packaging.

One Facebook commenter said: "You're losing money by buying the tins. Better off just buying the small bags and small boxes of eggs."

Another added: "Brilliant of Cadbury's to introduce some more unnecessary packaging into our lives."

But other customers have welcomed the tubs and have been tagging friends and relations, with some asking for the tins instead of traditional Easter eggs.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Expansion protestors urge airport owners to resist appealing refusal

Aerial view of Stansted Airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

‘We are top of the league say we are top of the league... but let’s not get carried away’ - Town fans on Lincoln win

Will Keane rises high alongside Max Melbourne. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Lambert on ‘top three’ performance, Woolfenden’s potential and transfer frustrations

A pumped Town manager Paul Lambert interacts with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Lincoln City at Portman Road

Town celebrate Luke Woolfendens goal that gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The ghostly secrets of Kate’s Parlour in Suffolk

Weird Suffolk: The tale of Kates Parlour, Sotterley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24