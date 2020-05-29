Glasswells homeware stores to reopen after 10-week closure

Glasswells is reopening its Suffolk stores after a 10-week closure due to Covid-19.

The Suffolk-based homeware business will reopen its shops in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill at 10am on Saturday, May 30.

The stores will be ensuring social distancing, as well as having hand sanitiser and protective equipment to keep staff and shoppers safe.

Paul Glasswell, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been given the go ahead to reopen our stores in Bury, Ipswich and Haverhill this weekend, after what has been a very long 10-week closure.

“During this period of time, we have been able to liaise with customers through our website and the limited staff who have been at work have done their best to maintain communication levels in an environment where most of the country has been closed down and our suppliers have been unable to provide information or advance orders.

“It is excellent news that our spacious shops are able to open. We have worked hard over the last few weeks to ensure that we are able to maintain and encourage social distancing within our stores, as well as having the necessary protective equipment and sanitisers on hand so that we can be confident that both our customers and colleagues will be safe.

“We are launching our reopening with a summer sale, with some unprecedented low sale prices and there will be extra money off vouchers for customers who come in during the next two weeks as a thank you for their visit.

“Unfortunately our restaurants will not be up and running, but our cooks are eager and ready to recommence and we await government approval.

“We very much look forward to warmly welcoming our customers back into our shops from Saturday.”

