E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Glasswells homeware stores to reopen after 10-week closure

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 29 May 2020

Glaswells home superstore in Ipswich

Glaswells home superstore in Ipswich

Archant

Glasswells is reopening its Suffolk stores after a 10-week closure due to Covid-19.

The Suffolk-based homeware business will reopen its shops in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill at 10am on Saturday, May 30.

The stores will be ensuring social distancing, as well as having hand sanitiser and protective equipment to keep staff and shoppers safe.

MORE: Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Paul Glasswell, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been given the go ahead to reopen our stores in Bury, Ipswich and Haverhill this weekend, after what has been a very long 10-week closure.

“During this period of time, we have been able to liaise with customers through our website and the limited staff who have been at work have done their best to maintain communication levels in an environment where most of the country has been closed down and our suppliers have been unable to provide information or advance orders.

“It is excellent news that our spacious shops are able to open. We have worked hard over the last few weeks to ensure that we are able to maintain and encourage social distancing within our stores, as well as having the necessary protective equipment and sanitisers on hand so that we can be confident that both our customers and colleagues will be safe.

“We are launching our reopening with a summer sale, with some unprecedented low sale prices and there will be extra money off vouchers for customers who come in during the next two weeks as a thank you for their visit.

“Unfortunately our restaurants will not be up and running, but our cooks are eager and ready to recommence and we await government approval.

“We very much look forward to warmly welcoming our customers back into our shops from Saturday.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest news about coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group and subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Giant 40ft whale washes up on beach

A 40ft whale has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Parkland to be reopened by National Trust – but stately homes still closed

Ickworth Park and gardens are to be reopened by the National Trust next week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man due back in court today over triple attempted murder charges

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Glasswells homeware stores to reopen after 10-week closure

Glaswells home superstore in Ipswich

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell
Drive 24