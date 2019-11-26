E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

New A14 petrol station with M&S Simply Food to open

PUBLISHED: 15:07 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 26 November 2019

An existing BP filling station in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An existing BP filling station in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new BP petrol station along with a Marks and Spencer Simply Food is to open close the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - after previously rejected plans were approved on appeal.

Plans have been approved for a new BP petrol filling station and M&S Simply Food close to the A14 Junction 45, Rookery Cross Roads. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSPlans have been approved for a new BP petrol filling station and M&S Simply Food close to the A14 Junction 45, Rookery Cross Roads. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The new filling station was planned at the entrance to Suffolk Business Park, adjacent to junction 45 of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, to help serve workers and be within easy reach for commuters.

The 57-acre office and industrial park includes the UK headquarters for Festool and the proposed new headquarters for Hopkins Homes.

However West Suffolk Council (then St Edmundsbury Council) originally refused the petrol station scheme in May 2018 saying it was detrimental to the open countryside in the area.

MORE - Spurs urges council to back stalled Stansted airport expansion plans

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. Picture: JAYNICUnipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. Picture: JAYNIC

Since the original application was made, back in 2017, plans for Suffolk Business Park with consent for 2m sq ft of commercial and employment space and also 500 new homes in the area have been approved and development is now well under way.

The new Eastern Relief Road opens up the area and links both Moreton Hall and the Suffolk Business Park to the A14 Rookery Cross Roads.

You may also want to watch:

BP Oil and Churchmanor Estates appealed against the original decision, and had been supported by Rougham Parish Council and Highways England which were keen on additional motorist facilities on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds.

A Planning Inspector has allowed an appeal for a new BP Petrol Filling Station in Bury St Edmunds close to the junction 45 of the A14 at Rookery Cross Roads. Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATESA Planning Inspector has allowed an appeal for a new BP Petrol Filling Station in Bury St Edmunds close to the junction 45 of the A14 at Rookery Cross Roads. Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES

Their appeal has now been approved by planning inspector Graham Wyatt.

He disagreed with West Suffolk Council that the development would result in significant harm to the character and appearance of the area, particularly as it would be seen in the context of the adjacent business park and A14.

He also agreed that petrol station would be a beneficial facility for both motorists on the A14 and for the occupiers of the business park and Rougham Industrial Estate.

Stephen Clark, chief executive of Churchmanor Estates, said: "The inspector's decision allows this important investment to go ahead at the entrance to Suffolk Business Park and will be an important facility for our business park occupiers.

"We have been trying for many years to obtain planning permission for a petrol filling station here, and we are delighted for BP and M&S that this permission has finally been obtained."

Construction work could get under way on site during 2020.

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bloomfield is a boyhood Town fan and coaches in the Ipswich academy... but ‘Mr Wycombe’ has a firm eye on three points

Matt Bloomfield has now made 524 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 523 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bloomfield is a boyhood Town fan and coaches in the Ipswich academy... but ‘Mr Wycombe’ has a firm eye on three points

Matt Bloomfield has now made 524 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 523 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigation as body found in River Waveney

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Cyclist in 70s found badly hurt on Suffolk road – but was he involved in a collision?

The crash happened near the A1088 roundabout with Church Road in Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE

New Greater Anglia trains need upgrade to stop at small stations

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

German grandmother searches for Suffolk soldier she ‘fell in love with’

Magdalene Heithaus at her parents' farm in Germany, where she met the Newmarket soldier Fred Oliver. Picture: MAGDALENE HEITHAUS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists