E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Restaurant announces shock closure after virus creates ‘different world’

PUBLISHED: 17:34 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 11 August 2020

Colchester restaurant Grain is closing down for good amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Colchester restaurant Grain is closing down for good amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The owners of Grain restaurant in Colchester are closing the site for good due to the “uncertain future of the hospitality industry”.

Grain restaurant in Colchester is closing after four years. Picture: LUCY TAYLORGrain restaurant in Colchester is closing after four years. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The restaurant has served customers in the town’s North Hill since 2016 and it was described by our food editor as “some of the best food” she has ever eaten.

MORE: Why you have to visit Grain in Colchester right now

Co-owners Paul Wendholt and Jordan Sidwell – who are both well-known chefs in the area – opened the restaurant after donors helped raise £10,000 more than four years ago.

The ‘secret’ restaurant – which is tucked away on North Hill – has been highly-rated among people in Colchester ever since, serving starter-sized portions to give customers the option of creating their own tasting menu.

The friends turned business partners said it is with a “heavy heart” that Grain will officially close on October 17 – but it will be business as usual until then.

Speaking of the closure, Mr Wendholt said there is a concern over how coronavirus will impact the restaurant in the future.

Mr Wendholt said: “We have the option to renew our lease with a new term of 10 years, which is quite a commitment in the current circumstances.

“By making this decision to close it allows us to take control of the situation.

“It is a different world out of lockdown to the one before, and we just don’t know what is going to happen, especially if there is a second wave.”

Mr Wendholt said Grain will host a send-off to thank customers for their loyalty over the years.

“We understand this is sad news for all of our customers,” he said. “But this is not the end of Grain completely, it is just a bump in the road.”

Mr Wendholt said he and his co-owner Jordan Sidwell have “differing ambitions” and the business has come to a natural end.

Mr Wendholt hopes to open a new restaurant in the future, but says the pair have taken Grain “as far as they could” over the last four years.

He said: “To every single one of our customers, we have nothing other than sincere gratitude for your love and support since day one. Never more so than the last month since coming out of lockdown.

“There is no shadow of doubt that we would not have made it this far without you all.

“This is a ‘see you later’, not a goodbye.”

MORE: ‘It is a dramatic situation’ – Suffolk companies unite to help save events industry

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Thick smoke everywhere’: House severely damaged as tumble dryer catches fire

Firefighters said the Gainsborough Road house was well alight when they arrived. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Man who broke into Museum of East Anglian Life is ordered to pay compensation

The Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Nostalgia: Did you see Blur at Ipswich’s most versatile venue?

Blur performing on stage at the Corn Exchange in June 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Over £100,000 in cash seized and pair arrested in police operation

Two people were arrested in the operation by Suffolk police in Essex. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown