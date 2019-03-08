Firm helping schools raise £1,000 each from waste metal

Schoolchildren visit Sackers recycling site at Great Blakenham Picture; Helen Crapnell Archant

Suffolk’s Sackers Waste Recycling wants to promote sustainable use of resources to schoolchildren ahead of World Recycling Day.

Schoolchildren visit Sackers recycling site at Great Blakenham Schoolchildren visit Sackers recycling site at Great Blakenham

The company has offered every school in the county use of a skip, with a view to encouraging families and pupils to bring in their old metal items.

The aim is for the collected metal to be taken to Sackers’ sorting depot in Great Blakenham and weighed, and the value of the metal to be paid to the school. The company says a full metal skip can fetch up to £1,000.

The initiative is part of Sackers’ efforts to promote recycling to schoolchildren to tie in with World Recycling Day on March 18.

Sackers in Great Blakenham Picture: RACHEL EDGE Sackers in Great Blakenham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Joint managing director Adrian Dodds, said: “We cannot underestimate how important it is for the everyone to be recycling as much as possible. It’s unsustainable to continue the way we are, so the way forward, without a doubt, is for recycling to become a priority and who better to lead on this than the next generation?”

The company says it can recycle 90% of the materials it receives Picture: RACHEL EDGE The company says it can recycle 90% of the materials it receives Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In addition, Sackers has also invited all Suffolk primary schools to visit one of its sites for a tour - as well as it’s sorting depot in Great Blakenham, the firm also operates a waste recycling centre in Needham Market.

Earlier this week, schoolchildren from Sidegate Primary school and Gusford Primary School both in Ipswich, dropped by to see the Sackers team in action and learn about the recycling process. A number of other schools are due to follow suit over the next few weeks.

Sackers joint MDs - Adrian (left) and David Dodds Picture: RACHEL EDGE Sackers joint MDs - Adrian (left) and David Dodds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mr Dodds said the pupils were excited by the large machinery they saw in use and that they are using the experience to present their findings in assembly to educate the rest of the school prior to global recycling day.

He added: “Most schools who have got involved have already had a very strong environmental commitment, so this complements what the schools are already trying to achieve.”

“It’s great to see their faces light up with the scale of the work we do here and how a car gets shredded in 60 seconds really does make an impact.”

Sackers has been established since the 192Os and has grown significantly over the last few years as the business as it has looked to work with customers across the world including China.

The company says it is able to recycle over 90% of all waste that enters the premises.