Tourism guide launched to boost trade across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:50 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 09 April 2019

Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. General manager Stevie Sheppard, front pictured with NSTA committee members left to right Bella Hall, Peter Williamson, Trevor Eady, Judith Phillips and Fiona Siddall. Photo : Steve Adams

Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. General manager Stevie Sheppard, front pictured with NSTA committee members left to right Bella Hall, Peter Williamson, Trevor Eady, Judith Phillips and Fiona Siddall. Photo : Steve Adams

With their enviable beaches, idyllic countryside locations and rare wildlife, Norfolk and Suffolk have long been tourist hotspots.

Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. General manager Stevie Sheppard, front pictured with NSTA committee members left to right Trevor Eady, Judith Phillips, Bella Hall, Fiona Siddall and Peter Williamson. Photo : Steve AdamsLaunch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. General manager Stevie Sheppard, front pictured with NSTA committee members left to right Trevor Eady, Judith Phillips, Bella Hall, Fiona Siddall and Peter Williamson. Photo : Steve Adams

But with so much on offer it is hard to know where to begin.

To make life easier for everyone the Norfolk and Suffolk Attractions (NSTA) has launched the Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk Guide 2019.

The guide features 57 attractions across the two counties including museums, stately homes, railways, racecourses and family theme parks and 380,000 copies will be distributed throughout 2019.

MORE: ‘Tourism is booming’ – hotels invest £10m in town to keep up with growing demand

It contains favourites such as Jimmy’s Farm, Pensthorpe Natural Park and Norwich Castle as well as Africa Alive and Southwold Maize Maze - winners of the Best Large and Best Small Visitor Attraction Awards at the 2019 Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards.

The guide also contains 37 money-off vouchers saving visitors a total of over £270 on their visits.

The annual publication was the first such compendium guide of its kind in the region and acts as a one-stop-shop for planning days out for both local residents and tourists alike.

“We are so luck to have so many wonderful attractions in Norfolk and Suffolk”, said Peter Williamson, NSTA chairman.

“There is no end of brilliant places to enjoy a day out and sometimes it can be hard to know where to start.

“Our Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk guide aims to make choosing where to go easier and to save visitors some money in the process.

Mr Williamson added: “We are delighted to welcome Jimmy’s Farm as a new member of NSTA in 2019.

“Like so many of our members they have invested in their attraction over this last winter - adding new and enhanced facilities.

“Given the significant contribution that our attractions make to the local economy in Norfolk and Suffolk we feel it is very important to support our members in attracting visitors. Through collaborative marketing activities, such as the Great Days Out guide, we want to make sure that Norfolk and Suffolk are top of everyone’s list of counties to visit and to ensure that our member attractions are foremost in peoples’ minds when they are choosing where to enjoy a day out.”

