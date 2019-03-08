Post Office to close for renovations

Great Waldingfield Post Office Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Customers of Great Waldingfield Post Office near Sudbury are being warned it is to close for nearly three weeks as part of a modernisation programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lavenham Road premises will be shut from Saturday November 2 at 1pm and is due to re-open on Thursday November 21.

The business is being refurbished and will become a One Stop convenience store with Post Office services provided alongside the retail counter.

You may also want to watch:

Bosses say the new-look Post Office will offer an extra 67 hours of service a week.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office change manger, said: "Great Waldingfield Post Office will be open much longer hours than before.

"We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."