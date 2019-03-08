E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Post Office to close for renovations

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 22 October 2019

Great Waldingfield Post Office Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Great Waldingfield Post Office Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Customers of Great Waldingfield Post Office near Sudbury are being warned it is to close for nearly three weeks as part of a modernisation programme.

The Lavenham Road premises will be shut from Saturday November 2 at 1pm and is due to re-open on Thursday November 21.

The business is being refurbished and will become a One Stop convenience store with Post Office services provided alongside the retail counter.

You may also want to watch:

Bosses say the new-look Post Office will offer an extra 67 hours of service a week.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office change manger, said: "Great Waldingfield Post Office will be open much longer hours than before.

"We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repair plans lodged for historic Grade II Listed Ipswich County Hall

The former County Hall in Ipswich is being eyed for flats. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Can you help find the owners of this stray Staffie?

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray Staffie dog found near to Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Kesgrave ultra-marathon adds fun run to the event

The Kesgrave Kruisers are a running club for everyone of any ability and are thrilled to be part of the new fun run Picture: KESGRAVE KRUISERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists