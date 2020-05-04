E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fogging guns deployed on Greater Anglia trains

PUBLISHED: 12:40 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 04 May 2020

Fogging gun being deployed on a Greater Anglia train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Fogging gun being deployed on a Greater Anglia train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia

Train operator Greater Anglia has invested in “fogging guns” to help keep trains an stations clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has invested in two – with three more on order – for spraying and sanitising large areas.

You may also want to watch:

The fogging guns use cleaning chemicals which kill different types of viruses, and are a good way to clean areas which are difficult to reach, quickly and efficiently, the company said.

They can be used to clean trains at any depot, station or train stabling point on the Greater Anglia network, and, if necessary, in waiting rooms, offices, mess rooms or in other railway buildings.

MORE – ‘It’s harder to open than to close’ admits Greene King boss grappling challenge of how to come out of lockdown

Commercial boss Martin Moran said: “We are doing all we can to keep trains clean for key workers and those who need to make essential journeys.

“If a person with suspected coronavirus travels on one of our trains, the train would be quarantined. Once it has been released, it undergoes a thorough deep-clean and part of this process involved using the “fogging guns”.”

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak Greater Anglia has stepped up cleaning of trains and stations, especially high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates and topping up soap, water and toilet roll in toilets more frequently, it said.

It is currently running a reduced service for key workers and those making essential journeys.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns raised about virus spread as street drinkers and beggars flout lockdown restrictions

Police are advising street drinkers to return to their temporary accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns raised about virus spread as street drinkers and beggars flout lockdown restrictions

Police are advising street drinkers to return to their temporary accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with GBH after man left with head injuries

A man has been charged with GBH after a man was left with head injuries in Sudbury. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Women’s Tour cycling race now planned to head for Suffolk in summer 2021

The Women's Tour has frequently been held in Suffolk Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Fogging guns deployed on Greater Anglia trains

Fogging gun being deployed on a Greater Anglia train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The 18 Ipswich Town icons honoured inside Portman Road’s South Stand

Kieron Dyer and Jason Dozzell now both have banners in the South Stand. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24