Train operator Greater Anglia has invested in “fogging guns” to help keep trains an stations clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has invested in two – with three more on order – for spraying and sanitising large areas.

The fogging guns use cleaning chemicals which kill different types of viruses, and are a good way to clean areas which are difficult to reach, quickly and efficiently, the company said.

They can be used to clean trains at any depot, station or train stabling point on the Greater Anglia network, and, if necessary, in waiting rooms, offices, mess rooms or in other railway buildings.

Commercial boss Martin Moran said: “We are doing all we can to keep trains clean for key workers and those who need to make essential journeys.

“If a person with suspected coronavirus travels on one of our trains, the train would be quarantined. Once it has been released, it undergoes a thorough deep-clean and part of this process involved using the “fogging guns”.”

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak Greater Anglia has stepped up cleaning of trains and stations, especially high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates and topping up soap, water and toilet roll in toilets more frequently, it said.

It is currently running a reduced service for key workers and those making essential journeys.

