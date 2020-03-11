Pubs giant 'takes coffee seriously' as it partners up with local supplier

Paddy & Scott's coffee is set to be served in dozens of Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING Greene King

A brewery and pubs giant and a coffee company - both based in Suffolk - have joined forces to tap into a growing demand for barista-style service in licensed premises.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paddy & Scott's coffee at a Greene King pub Picture: GREENE KING Paddy & Scott's coffee at a Greene King pub Picture: GREENE KING

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King has launched a new partnership with Paddy & Scott's in Ipswich which will see its coffee rolled out across dozens of sites.

Greene King's Metropolitan Pub Company is introducing Paddy & Scott's coffee in all of its 60-plus sites, while licensees in Greene King's Pub Partners division - comprising 1,000 leased and tenanted pubs nationwide - will also have the option of serving Paddy & Scott's in their pubs.

MORE - Former Ipswich night spot becomes insurance broker's new home

Greene King local pubs director Karen Bosher said they were 'thrilled' that all our Metropolitan Pub Company pubs will soon have Paddy & Scott's coffee available for all its customers.

'We're constantly seeing increasing demands for quality coffee and we're delighted to be able to offer such a premium product,' she said.

Paddy & Scott's coffee being poured at a Greene King pub Picture: GREENE KING Paddy & Scott's coffee being poured at a Greene King pub Picture: GREENE KING

You may also want to watch:

Greene King Pub Partners managing director Wayne Shurvinton said they too were 'delighted' that the partnership extends to its division.

'As pubs diversify to reflect changing consumer tastes throughout the day we're delighted to be at the forefront of this trend with Paddy & Scott's,' he said.

Paddy & Scott's chief executive Scott Russell said: 'The last 10 years really has been a golden time for the craft coffee industry with double digit growth, but we've always said when pubs start to take coffee seriously it will engage new audiences by allowing sites to tap into extended trading hours and takeaway coffee.'

Paddy & Scott’s chief executive Scott Russell Picture: GREENE KING Paddy & Scott’s chief executive Scott Russell Picture: GREENE KING

Paddy & Scott's saw 38% growth in sales for the final six months of 2019 as its rapid expansion continues.

It has also opened a new headquarters and concept cafe - Ambition House overlooking Ipswich Waterfront - and enjoyed a record harvest from its own coffee farm in Meru, Kenya.

Director Jon Reed said: '2020 has started like a steam train for us. We're honoured to welcome a number of new partners and proud of the impact we're having not only within our own community project in Kenya but in Brazil, India and Vietnam. Our model for direct trade, whereby we cut out all the middle men from the traditional coffee supply chain and re-invest their 'cut' in the local coffee farming communities and their families, is making a huge difference.'