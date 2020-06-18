Pubs and brewery giant apologises for founder’s slavery links

Greene King has apologised for its founder's links to slavery Picture: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Greene King’s boss said it was “inexcusable” that its founder had profited from slavery.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, has been forthright in his criticism of the firm's founder's slavery links Picture: ADAM SMYTH Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, has been forthright in his criticism of the firm's founder's slavery links Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Benjamin Greene founded the Bury St Edmunds-based brewery – which has gone on to become a sizeable pub, restaurant and brewery group – back in 1799.

He owned plantations, argued against its abolition in the 1800s, and was among those slave owners compensated by the UK government when slavery was abolished in 1833.

The company has announced that it will be donating to black and minority ethnic (BAME) charities.

The slavery link – one of many among the UK’s businesses and organisations – has been highlighted as a Black Lives Matter campaign gains considerable political momentum.

Campaigners are calling on the UK to address racial inequality – and symbols of a shameful history of exploiting black people – here following the death of George Floyd in the US last month while in police custody.

Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s. While that is a part of our history, we are now focused on the present and the future.”

The pub chain would “make a substantial investment to benefit the BAME community and support our race diversity in the business”, he said.