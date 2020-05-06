Greene King launches hardship fund to help employees ‘facing real financial difficulties’
PUBLISHED: 11:12 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 06 May 2020
Adam Smyth
Pubs and brewing giant Greene King has launched a hardship fund to help its 38,000 staff during the coronavirus lockdown.
Grants of up to £400 will be made available to employees in most need of financial support through a fund it has set up in partnership with the Licensed Trade Charity.
The Team Member Support Fund is being launched with an initial donation of £300,000 from company, through cash raised from a combination of voluntary salary sacrifices from its executive board and directors and a company donation. Greene King staff can also donate to the fund via a Gofund page.
Subject to meeting certain criteria, all its employees will be eligible.
Chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “I am incredibly proud of the way our team members have handled this situation. But I know it has not been easy and in some cases our team members are facing real financial difficulties, through no fault of their own.
“The Team Member Support Fund aims to ease some of the burden our people are experiencing right now, we are all in this together and we are directing the funds to help those who need it most. Licensed Trade Charity chief executive Jim Brewster said licensed trade employees were balancing “huge practical, emotional and financial pressures” due to the lockdown.
