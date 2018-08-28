Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greene King’s chief executive finds a new role

PUBLISHED: 08:17 14 November 2018

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Greene King

WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced the appointment today of the Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand as the new Chair of the WorldSkills UK Board.

Mr Anand, who last week announced that he is stepping down from his position with the pub retailer and brewer in Bury St Edmunds, will take up his post in January 2019.

WorldSkills UK is focused on helping apprenticeships and technical education to be seen as prestigious career routes for all young people, whatever their background, and on a par with university as a route to meaningful careers.

“We are delighted to welcome Rooney to the business at such an exciting time in WorldSkills UK’s development,” says Carole Stott, out-going chair. “2017 saw the launch of our new five-year strategy, focused on a review of our governance as well as assessing our impact as an organisation and the market conditions we face going forward to diversify our offer. Rooney is an experienced leader, who has worked at the highest levels of business across the UK.

“He is passionate about the future for young people and supporting local communities and has developed a highly successful apprenticeship programme within Greene King that focuses on opportunity for all.

“I am sure his corporate experience will bring a new energy and business focus that will help the executive team to drive the organisation on to further success, helping more young people to build successful careers and making a positive contribution to the UK’s productivity challenges.”

Mr Anand has led Greene King plc for 13 years and is largely credited with turning a regional brewery and pub business into a brand-led restaurant and hotel operator, and a FTSE-250 company. He was named Business Leader of the Year at the 2016 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards and has consistently driven the business forward.

Mr Anand said: “I am very much looking forward to building on the great foundations already established by Carole, Neil and the team at WorldSkills UK to help inspire more young people right across the UK to get off to the best possible start in work and life and demonstrating to business the value of investing in the next generation of high flyers.

“Boosting the involvement of businesses and governments in the organisation’s work is key to helping raise the bar on skills and improve the UK’s long-term competitiveness. I am certain that, with the highly capable and enthusiastic team already in place, WorldSkills UK will go from strength to strength.”

The appointment comes on the eve of WorldSkills UK LIVE (November 15th -17th) – the biggest interactive skills event ever held in the UK – which will attract more than 80,000 young people to the NEC in Birmingham to meet businesses and educators in order to secure vocational pathways to work.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Garden centre chain sees profits drop as it targets footfall and market share

29 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Members of Notcutts Group board Julian Herbert (CFO/company secretary), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director) Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES LTD

A Suffolk-based garden centre chain’s profits were halved last year after it was hit by unfavourable exchange rates and increased costs.

Greene King’s chief executive finds a new role

08:17 Jessica Hill
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced the appointment today of the Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand as the new Chair of the WorldSkills UK Board.

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

05:30 Jessica Hill

With Christmas around the corner, Suffolk has retail temp jobs a plenty - but which jobs in other sectors are getting increasingly tough to fill?

Decision day for Stansted Airport expansion plans

01:00 Sarah Chambers
Stansted Airport will hear whether its planning application has been successful at a meeting today Picture: TONY PICK

A 10-strong group of councillors will decide on plans to expand Stansted Airport at a crunch meeting today (Wednesday, November 14).

East of England unemployment dips, but more men are out of work

Yesterday, 13:09 Eleanor Pringle
The rate of employment in the East of England has dipped, with more people in the region becoming economically inactive. Photo: PA

Unemployment in the East of England has dropped slightly, falling by 1,000 to stand at 100,000 in the last quarter.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide