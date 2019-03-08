Thunderstorms

Greene King donates £25,000 to help boost community pubs

PUBLISHED: 09:08 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 02 May 2019

Greene King cheif executive Rooney Anand and Pub is The Hub's John Longden, Photo: Greene King.

Adam Smyth

Suffolk pub giant Greene King has increased its annual support for the Pub is The Hub scheme to £25,000.

The firm has been supporting the initiative for six years and has donated £100,000 during this time.

Pub is The Hub provides free advice to licensees, communities and local authorities who wish to use the pub to broaden their services to the wider community.

The group's community services fund has seen the creation on new village stores, libraries and community cinemas across the nation.

Rooney Anand, Greene King's chief executive said: “Pubs play an important role in the community they serve, so it's inspiring to see the ways in which they diversify to offer services that no longer exist in their area.

“Pub is The Hub's Community Services Fund is a valuable way to enable this to happen so locals can still receive these services, such as a post office or library. We are proud that our support has now reached a £100,000 enabling more of these projects to happen.”

