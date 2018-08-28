Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk-based pubs group boosts charity’s coffers to tune of £5m

PUBLISHED: 12:57 05 February 2019

Rooney Anand, Greene King chief executive, celebrates with Rachel Gascoigne, Macmillan senior partnerships manager, along with Greene King team members Picture: ADAM SMYTH PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Bury St Edmunds brewery and pubs giant Greene King has raised a bumper £5m for charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The milestone, six years in the making, was boosted by £1m raised in the last seven months alone.

Staff have raised funds in a variety of ways including running marathons, baking cakes, climbing mountains, and through ‘Macmillan May’ - Greene King’s intensive month of fundraising which generated £370,409 in 2018.

Customers at Greene King pubs and restaurants have also contributed by purchasing specially marked charity desserts, with a donation from sales going directly to Macmillan.

It’s now on course to its next million milestone after partnering with charity Pennies, a digital alternative to the traditional collection tin, and will invite Greene King customers to make a 25 pence donation to charity when they spend over £15 and pay on a card machine via chip and pin.

Chief executive Rooney Anand said: “We are proud of how our team members have worked tirelessly with real passion and enthusiasm to raise much needed funds to support people with cancer.”

Lynda Thomas, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, offered a “huge thank you” to all of Greene King’s staff and customers.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

