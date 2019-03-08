E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Is mega £2.7bn Greene King sale deal bad for UK's beer scene?

PUBLISHED: 09:36 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 20 August 2019

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

© Jason Bye t: 0044 (0) 7966 173 930 e: mail@jasonbye.com w: http://www.jasonbye.com

A beer drinkers' lobby group has described Greene King's impending sale to a Chinese multinational property firm as "concerning".

Shareholders are set to consider a £2.7bn offer from Hong Kong-based CK Asset Holdings to buy the Bury St Edmunds-based pubs and brewing giant in the autumn, after the Greene King board gave it the unanimous thumbs-up. The shareholder vote would open the way for the sale to go ahead.

But the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has expressed fears about the deal, particularly in relation for one large player owning a large slice of the market.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Greene King to be sold to Hong Kong property giant

National chairman Nik Antona said: "The news that Britain's largest pub and brewery company has been sold to an international asset company is very concerning for our beer scene.

"We are always wary of one company controlling a large share of the market, which is seldom beneficial for consumers. Greene King has been in operation for over 200 years and it is a very sad day to see such a well-known, historic and respected name exit the brewing and pub business.

"We hope that Greene King will continue its operations as normal without any disappointing changes. We will be calling on the new owners to retain the current pub portfolio to safeguard thousands of pubs and jobs across the country."

MORE - Union and MP seek assurances over jobs as Greene King announces mega £2.7bn sale deal

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Is mega £2.7bn Greene King sale deal bad for UK’s beer scene?

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

Police continue appeal for wanted man

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the opposition: AFC Wimbledon cherishing the big away days after a great escape

Wimbledon's manager Wally Downes. Photo: PA

Prisoner admits escaping from jail

Darren Weinling has been sentenced after admitting to absconding from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the man from Adnams: Dr Andy Wood - who is he?

Dr Andy Wood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists