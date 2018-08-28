Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

PUBLISHED: 12:21 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:06 06 November 2018

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Greene King

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Rooney Anand timeline

1988 - graduates from Aston University with a MBA and joins United Biscuits, working for Terry’s Confectionery and Sara Lee

2001 - joins Greene King as main board director and managing director of brewing division

2005 - becomes chief executive and gears up for a period of expansion

2005 - seals the deal to purchase Belhaven, Scotland’s oldest brewery, which celebrates its 300th anniversary next year

2006 - snaps up Hardy’s and Hanson’s in Nottinghamshire

2011 - acquires Cloverleaf, Real Pubs and Capital Pub Company

2015 - acquires Spirit Pub Company at Burton upon Trent, in £774m deal

2016 - awarded honorary doctorate from Aston Uni and Leader of the Year at Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

He is a senior independent director of William Morrison Supermarkets plc and chairman of Purity Soft Drinks, a private equity-backed consumer goods business based in the West Midlands

Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand, who has been with the Bury St Edmunds based company for 18 years, presided over a period of remarkable growth at the firm - but has remained true to the company’s Suffolk roots.

During his tenure, the Suffolk brewery and pubs firm has grown from a 16,000 employee operation to a 39,000-strong company, turning it into a national player. It now includes more than 2,800 pubs, 1,700 of them managed, compared to 1988 pubs, 800 managed. Shareholder return since the credit crunch of 2008 has grown by nearly 200%.

Described as “the most successful and longest-serving business leaders our industry has seen” by Greene King chairman Philip Yea, he oversaw a period of sustained expansion, taking it from a £732m turnover company with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of £190m in 2005 to £2.2bn sales, with an EBITDA of £487m.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce praised him for his commitment to its organisation, and to the county.

Large mash tuns inside the Greene King brewery Picture: GREGG BROWNLarge mash tuns inside the Greene King brewery Picture: GREGG BROWN

Chamber chief executive John Dugmore said: “As longstanding members of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Greene King under Rooney Anand’s leadership successfully managed to both expand as a national and international success story as well as maintaining the company’s commitment to their roots in our county.

“We wish Rooney best wishes for his next move and look forward to continuing to work with Greene King on a range of different projects and initiatives.”

Mr Yea paid tribute to Mr Anand’s transformative role. “He will leave us better positioned for the future. Although he remains in his role for another six months, I should like to take this opportunity to thank him publicly on behalf of the board, colleagues and shareholders for all he has done for them, the company and the industry.”

The company employs around 1,000 staff at its Bury St Edmunds headquarters and brewery, and a total of 3,000 across pubs in East Anglia.

The Greene King brewery in Bury St EdmundsThe Greene King brewery in Bury St Edmunds

Mr Anand, who is set to hand over the reins to his as yet to be appointed successor at the end of April, said it had been a “great privilege” to lead the business, which was performing in line with expectations and ahead of the market.

“With a strong team and business culture firmly in place, the time is now right for me to hand over the baton. I look forward to supporting Phil, the board and the management team with the succession plan, and delivering our plans and results for the second half of the financial year,” he said.

Among his most notable achievements has been a series of acquisitions starting from Belhaven in Scotland in 2005, followed by Hardy’s and Hanson’s, Cloverleaf, and most recently, in its biggest ever deal, the £774m Spirit Pub Company.

Greene King said the process of appointing his successor is “well advanced”, and a further announcement would be made in the new calendar year.

Greene King brewery was established in 1799 Picture: GREGG BROWNGreene King brewery was established in 1799 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

12:21 Sarah Chambers
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Greene King’s long-standing boss to step down

09:32 Jessica Hill
Rooney Anand

The boss of pub group Greene King is to call time on a near 14-year tenure at the helm after announcing plans to step down next spring.

Campaigners hit out at Stansted’s slick video campaign as ‘desperate eleventh hour attempt by spin doctors’

09:21 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

A campaign group fighting Stansted Airport’s plans to be allowed to boost their passenger numbers have criticised the airport’s latest publicity campaign as “a complete distortion of the facts.”

Primark reports sales drop as a result of bad weather

08:30 Eleanor Pringle
Primark's new temporary store on St Stephens Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Budget fashion retailer Primark has seen sales drop in 2018, saying bad weather has hindered sales.

Poppy’s Pantry celebrates a decade of service

10:41 David Vincent
Poppy's Pantry, 10th birthday party at Melton, Woodbridge Picture: GEMMA GOTTS

The 10th Birthday celebration of wholefood and eco specialist Poppy’s Pantry, winner of the 2018 Suffolk Coastal Business & Community Awards for People Development, took place at Melton.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide