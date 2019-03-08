E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:42 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 10 September 2019

Greene King charity cyclists line up at Bury St Edmunds for the Ultimate Brewery Tour Picture: WARREN PAGE

Warren Page/Pagepix

A team of charity cyclists has set off from Greene King brewery at Bury St Edmunds on a gruelling four day ride to its Scottish sister site.

The team of 19 will cycle 420 miles to Belhaven brewery in Dunbar - as it celebrates its 300th year - in aid of charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

It is hoped the tour will contribute more than £25,000 towards Greene King's busy fundraising activity for 2019 for the cancer charity.

MORE - Greene King to be sold to Hong Kong property giant

Brewing and brands boss Matt Starbuck, was one of the first to sign up for the challenge.

"I feel both excited and extremely proud to be joining my colleagues from across the business on this Ultimate Brewery Tour challenge," he said. "We hope to make a real difference to the lives of people with cancer and have all been working hard to raise money for Macmillan - the highlight for many at head office was super-soaking us on our bikes in return for a donation. As a team we've been out training hard together and now can't wait to get going on the tour."

Rachel Gascoigne, partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "We're so proud of the Greene King team members taking on this challenge for Macmillan. We rely almost entirely on public donations, so the amazing fundraising efforts of Greene King make a huge difference to people living with cancer. I look forward to seeing all the cyclists enjoying a well-earned rest up in Belhaven!"

The teams training and ride are being documented on Instagram page: Greene_king_ubt / ultimate brewery tour. And donations can be made to their fundraising efforts by texting CYCLE to 70550 (to donate £3).

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

