Is this the ultimate British brewery tour?

Greene King charity cyclists line up at Bury St Edmunds for the Ultimate Brewery Tour Picture: WARREN PAGE Warren Page/Pagepix

A team of charity cyclists has set off from Greene King brewery at Bury St Edmunds on a gruelling four day ride to its Scottish sister site.

The team of 19 will cycle 420 miles to Belhaven brewery in Dunbar - as it celebrates its 300th year - in aid of charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

It is hoped the tour will contribute more than £25,000 towards Greene King's busy fundraising activity for 2019 for the cancer charity.

Brewing and brands boss Matt Starbuck, was one of the first to sign up for the challenge.

"I feel both excited and extremely proud to be joining my colleagues from across the business on this Ultimate Brewery Tour challenge," he said. "We hope to make a real difference to the lives of people with cancer and have all been working hard to raise money for Macmillan - the highlight for many at head office was super-soaking us on our bikes in return for a donation. As a team we've been out training hard together and now can't wait to get going on the tour."

Rachel Gascoigne, partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "We're so proud of the Greene King team members taking on this challenge for Macmillan. We rely almost entirely on public donations, so the amazing fundraising efforts of Greene King make a huge difference to people living with cancer. I look forward to seeing all the cyclists enjoying a well-earned rest up in Belhaven!"

The teams training and ride are being documented on Instagram page: Greene_king_ubt / ultimate brewery tour. And donations can be made to their fundraising efforts by texting CYCLE to 70550 (to donate £3).