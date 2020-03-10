E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greene King workers halt planned strike action

PUBLISHED: 12:24 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 10 March 2020

Abbot House, the headquarters of pub and brewing company Greene King, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PA IMAGES

Abbot House, the headquarters of pub and brewing company Greene King, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Strike action at brewery and pubs giant Greene King has been called off.

Brewing and distribution workers were planning to walk out over pay. But the strike - planned for Thursday and Friday (March 12 and 13) - will no longer go ahead after successful talks between management and the union Unite.

A joint statement from the Bury St Edmunds brewer and Unite the Union said: 'Following collaborative talks we have reached an agreement that has been approved by Unite members within Greene King's brewing and distribution teams which remains fair and consistent across the brewing division.

MORE - Greene King workers set to strike over pay

'This means the previously announced strike action will not go ahead. We look forward to continuing the constructive working relationship in the future that supports the objectives of the company and its employees as a whole.'

