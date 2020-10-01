E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

PUBLISHED: 13:15 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 01 October 2020

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Adam Smy

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King branded its founder’s links to slavery “inexcusable” as it launched a new partnership to raise awareness about the brutal historic transatlantic trade.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, says the firm's founder's involvement in the slave trade was Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, says the firm's founder's involvement in the slave trade was "inexcusable" Picture: ADAM SMYTH

The brewing and pubs company has teamed up with the International Slavery Museum to educate people about the shocking human exploitation which took place.

Crucially, the museum will work with Greene King to explore its own dark past through the history of its founder, Benjamin Greene, who profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s.

MORE – Cocoa firm aims to tap into ‘highly skilled’ local workforce as new factory takes shape

Greene King employees will also get a chance to take part in online workshops on Understanding Transatlantic Slavery.

The brewer is giving financial backing to the National Museums Liverpool’s Black History Month programme in October, which will be followed by initiatives over the coming months as part of Greene King’s wider inclusion and diversity programme.

Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “There is no place for racism or discrimination anywhere in society and I am proud to be at the beginning of this exciting partnership.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re working hard to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce with increased opportunities for people from minority ethnic backgrounds, but equally we don’t want to lose sight of the past.

“It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and while that was nearly 200 years ago we can’t pretend it didn’t happen. We want to educate and work with the International Slavery Museum to learn more about the past and better inform our choices for the future.”

Richard Benjamin, Head of International Slavery Museum, said: “The move by Greene King to support Black History Month and commit to working with the International Slavery Museum on educational and transformative initiatives is a positive step in the right direction.

“Reparative justice must acknowledge past abuses and respond to their continuing legacies. We hope that more institutions and businesses in the UK with the same historical links to slavery can be equally as transparent about their origins. We are therefore pleased to work with Greene King, to share our resources and knowledge, and to help them become a more diverse and inclusive employer, one that can be the model for best business practice.”

Greene King’s Bury St Edmunds was founded in 1799 by Benjamin Greene, who went on to own cane sugar plantations in the West Indies where he owned enslaved Africans and profited from their labour.

Even in that period, his views on slavery were drew criticism from those campaigning for the abolition of slavery, but he was financially compensated when slavery was abolished.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 250 people in Suffolk hit with Covid-19 fines

A total of 262 Covid-19 fines have been handed out in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Final plea for support for events industry after companies see record losses

WeMakeEvents is a campaign to highlight the plight of the events industry. Suffolk landmarks were lit up red last night to highlight the campaign. Picture: GREEN SPARK

MK Dons boss admits his Norwich past ‘adds a little bit’ to Ipswich clash

MK Dons boss Russell Martin played under the management of Paul Lambert at Norwich City. Photos: Archant/PA

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN