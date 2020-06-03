Greggs stores in Suffolk could open in weeks after successful takeaway service trial

The Greggs in Martlesham could be among the 800 stores the company is opening mid-June Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Greggs stores across Suffolk could be open as soon as mid-June after the company’s trial reopening in the north-east of England was successful.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bakery chain plans to reopen 800 of its 2,000 stores this month, but has not yet announced the exact locations or date.

In March, Greggs closed all of its stores as the coronavirus lockdown came into place.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Last month, the company trialled a takeaway service with new safety measures in around a dozen of its stores in the north-east.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have planned and delivered robust shop trials using our new operational safety measures and they have progressed well, allowing us to now move to open an increased number of our shops from mid-June.”

Greggs has five branches in Ipswich, two in Bury St Edmunds and one in Stowmarket.