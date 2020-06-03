E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greggs stores in Suffolk could open in weeks after successful takeaway service trial

PUBLISHED: 11:42 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 03 June 2020

The Greggs in Martlesham could be among the 800 stores the company is opening mid-June Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greggs in Martlesham could be among the 800 stores the company is opening mid-June Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Greggs stores across Suffolk could be open as soon as mid-June after the company’s trial reopening in the north-east of England was successful.

The bakery chain plans to reopen 800 of its 2,000 stores this month, but has not yet announced the exact locations or date.

In March, Greggs closed all of its stores as the coronavirus lockdown came into place.

MORE: Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Last month, the company trialled a takeaway service with new safety measures in around a dozen of its stores in the north-east.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have planned and delivered robust shop trials using our new operational safety measures and they have progressed well, allowing us to now move to open an increased number of our shops from mid-June.”

Greggs has five branches in Ipswich, two in Bury St Edmunds and one in Stowmarket.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

