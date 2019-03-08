Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Poll

Vegan sausage roll success boosts profits and shares for Greggs

PUBLISHED: 09:09 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 14 May 2019

Greggs has reported a surge in shares thanks to the success of its vegan sausage roll. Picture: GREGGS

Greggs has reported a surge in shares thanks to the success of its vegan sausage roll. Picture: GREGGS

Greggs

The runaway success of Greggs' vegan sausage roll has created "exceptional" sales growth for the high street bakery chain.

Shares in the group have soared by 12% after it reported a 11% jump in like-for-like sales over the 19 weeks leading to May 11 after the launch of the vegan pastry across all its stores.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Halesworth newsagent's anguish after £1.8m arson attack

The bakery giant, which has stores across Suffolk, made the move after it saw demand outstrip supply earlier in the year when the rolls were initially only available in some shops.

In a trading update, Greggs said: "The exceptional level of like-for-like sales growth that began in January has been sustained in the months that have followed, driven by increased visits to our stores.

"Looking forward, the sales comparatives from 2018 become progressively stronger but we now anticipate materially higher sales for the 2019 year as a whole than we had previously been expecting."

Most Read

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Most Read

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Broken down lorry and metal debris cause rush hour traffic delays at Copdock

A broken down lorry is causing traffic delays at Copdock near Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

‘I have nothing because of him’ – Halesworth newsagent’s anguish after £1.8m arson attack

Stephen Wilson was jailed for nine years after a �1.8m arson attack at David Patrick's Halesworth newsagents. Photo: Nick Butcher

Ipswich to London trains cancelled

Greater Anglia services from Ipswich to London have been cancelled. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Man cleared of running over estranged mother

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists