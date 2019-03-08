Poll

Vegan sausage roll success boosts profits and shares for Greggs

Greggs has reported a surge in shares thanks to the success of its vegan sausage roll. Picture: GREGGS Greggs

The runaway success of Greggs' vegan sausage roll has created "exceptional" sales growth for the high street bakery chain.

Shares in the group have soared by 12% after it reported a 11% jump in like-for-like sales over the 19 weeks leading to May 11 after the launch of the vegan pastry across all its stores.

The bakery giant, which has stores across Suffolk, made the move after it saw demand outstrip supply earlier in the year when the rolls were initially only available in some shops.

In a trading update, Greggs said: "The exceptional level of like-for-like sales growth that began in January has been sustained in the months that have followed, driven by increased visits to our stores.

"Looking forward, the sales comparatives from 2018 become progressively stronger but we now anticipate materially higher sales for the 2019 year as a whole than we had previously been expecting."