New low-fat turkey burgers target health-conscious BBQ lovers

Gressingham Foods' new turkey burger Picture: GRESSINGHAM FOODS gressingham foods

A specialist poultry and game firm has launched a new turkey burger aimed at health-conscious barbecue fans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbridge-based Gressingham Foods – which also has a major plant in Redgrave – unveiled its latest product in Waitrose as a “tasty and healthy low fat alternative for the barbecue season”.

You may also want to watch:

At under 5% fat, it believes the new burgers will go down well with consumers aiming to cut their red meat consumption, while also providing something new and different to rustle up on the barbecue.

MORE – ‘We love Suffolk’ – why county is part of Woodbridge duck meat brand’s DNA

“We wanted to create a product that is not only succulent and delicious when grilled, but also a low fat and healthier alternative to traditional pork or beef burgers,” said brand boss Rebecca Alderton.

“With many people looking for naturally low fat foods, turkey is a perfect choice. It is full of flavour, but low in fat and calories, making it a guilt-free choice for the barbecue season.”