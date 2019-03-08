Sunny

Are you game for a wild boar burger? Suffolk food firm puts unusual meats on Asda BBQ menu

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 April 2019

Gressingham Game has launched Venison Burgers and Wild Boar Burgers Picture: GRESSINGHAM GAME

Gressingham Game has launched Venison Burgers and Wild Boar Burgers Picture: GRESSINGHAM GAME

Gressingham Game

A Suffolk duck meat operator which branched out into game has launched three new branded products into supermarket giant Asda.

Venison Steak with mushroom sauce Picture: GRESSINGHAM GAMEVenison Steak with mushroom sauce Picture: GRESSINGHAM GAME

Gressingham Game has launched Venison Steak, Wild Boar Burgers and Venison Burgers and is hoping to encourage more consumers to try out game meat as a lighter and healthier choice for the summer months.

Gressingham Foods, based at Debach, Woodbridge, and with a large factory at Redgrave, bought out Yorkshire Game last summer. Gressingham Game co-owner and joint boss  William Buchanan said:  “Our aim with Gressingham Game is to put game back on  the shopping list and make it more accessible to consumers looking for healthier and  leaner meats.

“We will be using our success and experience within the duck category to create a new market for game and prove how versatile it is to cook and enjoy, particularly as we come into the summer months when people are looking for new and healthy ideas for the barbecue season.”

