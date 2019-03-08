Are you game for a wild boar burger? Suffolk food firm puts unusual meats on Asda BBQ menu

A Suffolk duck meat operator which branched out into game has launched three new branded products into supermarket giant Asda.

Gressingham Game has launched Venison Steak, Wild Boar Burgers and Venison Burgers and is hoping to encourage more consumers to try out game meat as a lighter and healthier choice for the summer months.

Gressingham Foods, based at Debach, Woodbridge, and with a large factory at Redgrave, bought out Yorkshire Game last summer. Gressingham Game co-owner and joint boss William Buchanan said: “Our aim with Gressingham Game is to put game back on the shopping list and make it more accessible to consumers looking for healthier and leaner meats.

“We will be using our success and experience within the duck category to create a new market for game and prove how versatile it is to cook and enjoy, particularly as we come into the summer months when people are looking for new and healthy ideas for the barbecue season.”