Second Aldi store planned for Bury St Edmunds

A developer has joined forces with retail chain Aldi to launch a new innovation centre and retail facilities in west Suffolk.

Jaynic and Aldi have revealed plans for a new Aldi store, innovation centre and retail kiosks at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds.

These are set to provide "sustainable" facilities for the park's commercial occupiers, and homes nearby, they say, cutting traffic jams caused by shoppers needing to go to other parts of town for groceries.

Jaynic, which has a regional office in Bury St Edmunds, said it will work in partnership with Aldi to bring forward the new mixed-use proposals at the rapidly expanding park, which between the A14 and the new Rougham Tower Avenue, to the east of the town.

The new supermarket will be Aldi's second in the town and will trade alongside its existing store in Millennium Way.

The "state-of-the-art" innovation centre is aimed at providing space for entrepreneurs and local businesses to expand, said Jaynic.

It is hoped it will complement wider ambitions for Suffolk Park to become a hub for business and employment in the future. The project partners estimate the proposals could create the potential for up to 200 new jobs.

Aldi's property boss Roland Stanley said since the chain first opened in Bury St Edmunds more than 10 years ago, its store on Millennium Way had become "extremely popular", with many customers travelling across town to shop there.

"A new store will be more convenient to those people, as well as easing congestion at the existing store. A number of our stores in East Anglia already trade successfully next to business parks and are a valuable amenity for those businesses and their staff. We are delighted to be working with Jaynic and to be a part of this exciting next phase of development at Suffolk Park."

Ben Oughton, development director at Jaynic, said they were "delighted" to announce the partnership with Aldi, and plans for the new innovation centre. "We're passionate about delivering enterprise opportunities for East Anglia and these mixed-use proposals demonstrate that commitment at Suffolk Park."

Last summer, Jaynic let its 147,000sq ft logistics warehouse on Suffolk Park to Unipart acting as the provider for the NHS Supply Chain.

The developer has already started work on the first 112,000sq ft phase of a new headquarters for global ingredients firm Treatt plc.

Local firm Sealey bought 7.5 acres at Suffolk Park for further expansion and Jaynic has completed terms with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) for a new 26,000sq ft Make Ready facility.

As a result of the success of the park, Jaynic has submitted a detailed planning application to West Suffolk Council for a further 367,000sq ft of warehouse units.