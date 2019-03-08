Partly Cloudy

'It just felt right' - New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

PUBLISHED: 10:17 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 29 July 2019

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

The new owners of a renowned Suffolk pub have revealed their exciting plans to renovate and reopen the venue months after its sudden closure.

Family-run firm Gusto Pronto has taken the reins at The Bulmer Fox, in Bulmer Tye near Sudbury.

The popular pub closed down in January with its previous landlord citing rising costs, increasing business rates and a strain on family-life as catalysts for the exit.

However, the new owners are set to build on the pub's legacy and reputation when they reopen in September.

Roxane Marjoram, who runs Gusto Pronto with her husband David, said the pair were thrilled to purchase the pub.

"It's always nice to get a deal done," she said, "various places come up for sale from time to time but we have always felt it was best to wait for the right next place.

"Historically The Fox has always had a good reputation - it just felt right."

Since launching in 2008 at The One Bull in Bury St Edmunds, Gusto Pronto has built up an enviable portfolio of pubs across the county including The Cadogan in Ingham and The Crown in Hartest.

In 2011, it began brewing its own beer and currently produces a selection of pale ales, bitters and seasonal beers from its Brewshed near Bury St Edmunds.

Mrs Marjoram added: "We will be spending the next few weeks getting the pub right.

"It will follow and existing pattern set out by our other pubs. There will be a focus on seasonal, regional food sourced as locally as we can with good quality wine and beer we produce up the road just at our brewery up the road.

"We are very exited about it. It's nice to broaden our geographical spread and it's in a great area close to Sudbury."

News of the takeover, announced from the pub's new Twitter account, has already garnered excitement from the firm's existing patrons and those living in the local area.

"The reaction has been great, it's really fantastic to see," said Mrs Marjoram.

