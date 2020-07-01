Popular high street cafe closes after 13 years

A family-run cafe in the heart of Hadleigh has been forced to close permanently in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crabtrees cafe, which has been serving the people of Hadleigh in the High Street for more than a decade, announced its sudden closure to customers on social media.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Crabtrees team, said: “It is with great sadness that we have to advise that Crabtrees Cafe Bar has closed for good.

“We would like to thank all our fabulous customers for all their support over the past 13 years.

“We wish you all great success and happiness for the future. We hope to see you soon. We love you all.”

The cafe was run by the Leach family and was popular for its array of homemade cakes.

Customers have been responding to the news on social media, with many recalling fond memories of trips to the cafe over the years and one person saying they made the “best breakfasts ever”.

Lesley Squirrell said: “This is so sad, but understandable. Myself and my mother Cynthia will miss your lovely food, served by your professional, friendly staff, who always have a smile for everyone. We will certainly miss your delicious bacon toasties. We both wish you all a great future and perhaps we will meet in the high street one day. Best wishes to you all.”

While Laura Eldridge added: “Oh that’s such a shame. We loved bringing the dogs and sitting in the garden for a breakfast and having a take away coffee before work. Thank you all.”

The news comes just days after Casablanca restaurant in Ipswich town centre announced its sudden closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Lebanese/Moroccan restaurant said it has been “battered and bruised” by the virus and the three months of lost trade, forcing it to close its doors for the final time.

The owners of Crabtrees cafe have been approached for comment.