Community leaders to discuss plans for town centre supermarket

Halesworth community leaders to discuss plans for a new supermarket set to be built on a prime town centre site on Monday.

Plans have been to submitted to East Suffolk Council for a store to be built off Saxons Way, on land currently occupied by a car park and several smaller buildings.

The site had previously been earmarked by Tesco and Waitrose for a new store.

As well as the store, the plans also include constructing a 236-space car park and links to the Thoroughfare.

The operator of the supermarket has not been identified - but many residents on social media have already expressed a desire to see an Aldi or Lidl on the site.

Halesworth Town Council is set to discuss the plans for the store, which could create 30 jobs, in an extraordinary meeting on Zoom at 6.30pm.

Members of the public are able to join the meeting by visiting the town council’s website.

